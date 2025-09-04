Channing Tatum reveals he auditioned for THIS MCU character before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Channing Tatum, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed that he first auditioned for the franchise over a decade ago.

In a new interview with Variety, the 45-year-old actor shared that he auditioned to play the role of Thor in Kenneth Branagh's 2011 superhero movie, God of Thunder.

“I didn’t really want to be Thor,” said Channing. “But I wanted to audition in front of Kenneth Branagh.”

Admitting that the audition did not go well, the Magic Mike actor explained, “After I did one take, [Branagh] was like, ‘You’re not allowed to move. Put your hands on this chair."

"And I froze. He nailed my crutch. I spent the next five years really trying to learn stillness," he added.

Ultimately, the role of Thor went to Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

last year, Channing got the chance to play Gambit in the Marvel blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But [Reynolds] fought for me and Gambit," the actor penned on social media after finally getting the chance to play Gambit.

“I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy. … I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theater," added Channing.

Deadpool & Wolverine premiered in theaters on July 25, 2024.