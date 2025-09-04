Montell Jordan makes shocking revelation about his health

R&B star Montell Jordan has revealed his prostate cancer has returned, less than a year after announcing he was cancer-free.

The This Is How We Do It singer was first diagnosed in January 2024 and underwent a radical prostatectomy to remove his prostate gland later that year.

He declared himself free of the illness months later, but during an appearance on NBC’s Today on Wednesday, Jordan confirmed the cancer had been detected again.

Jordan said, “I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side because my prostate was removed and the margins were clear. But close to a year later, I still need to go back for additional treatments because cancer has been detected.”

According to Daily Mail, a follow-up examination nine months after his surgery found small traces of cancer in lymph nodes on the left side of his body and in the prostate bed.

Moreover, Jordan will now begin proton radiation therapy five days a week for seven weeks, combined with hormone blockers designed to prevent testosterone from fueling the cancer’s growth.

Despite the setback, Jordan is staying positive: “It’s a seven-and-a-half week interruption of life to make sure I have a longer life. I believe this treatment will eradicate the cancer and allow me to keep living with a great quality of life.”

Additionally, Jordan credited his wife Kristin, their five children, and nonprofit ZERO Prostate Cancer for supporting him through the journey.

As per the outlet, he has also joined forces with the organization to advocate for routine screenings, particularly for Black men, who face a significantly higher risk of prostate cancer.

Furthermore, the singer is set to share his health battle in an upcoming documentary, Sustain, which he launched on Instagram this week.

In this regard, he wrote, “Never thought I would be here. We can’t wait for y’all to hear and see the story. The documentary is transformative.”