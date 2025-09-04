Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey breaks silence on 'drug use'

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has strongly denied allegations that she used drugs in the offices of Wondermind, the mental health startup she co-founded in 2021.

Teefey launched the company alongside entrepreneur Daniella Pierson and Gomez with the goal of creating accessible tools for mental wellness.

But the platform has faced turbulence in recent months, including a financial crisis that led to significant layoffs earlier this year.

In an exposé published by The Cut, anonymous former employees accused Teefey, who serves as Wondermind’s CEO, of erratic behavior.

Allegations included claims that she hallucinated a break-in at the office, slept there for days at a time, and received IV injections of what staff believed to be liquid Benadryl.

One staffer went so far as to describe her office as a “drug den” and alleged they saw her snort what they believed was Ritalin.

She told the outlet, Teefey has rejected the claims outright. “I absolutely did not snort Ritalin in my office. I started Wondermind because I wanted to help people with mental illness. It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth.”

According to Daily Mail, the report also detailed concerns about Teefey’s management, including long stays at the office, fast-food deliveries piling up, and expensive shopping habits.

Moreover, Teefey has dismissed these claims, saying she occasionally stayed overnight due to health issues and denied the accusations of mess or neglect.

Despite the controversy, Teefey has received support from some Wondermind employees, including chief of staff Emma Wright, who defended her commitment to the company.

Additionally, Teefey herself said she has gone as far as taking out loans against her home to keep the business afloat.

Wondermind, which Gomez has invested in but does not run day-to-day, acknowledged to Forbes in May that it had faced “growing pains” but said steps had been taken to stabilize operations.

A spokesperson said the company is entering a “new chapter” and remains committed to promoting mental fitness for its large user base.

Furthermore, the allegations came as Wondermind continues to position itself as a platform advocating for mental health support, though questions remain over its internal management and financial stability.