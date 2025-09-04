Miranda Kerr sheds some light on Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry split

Miranda Kerr gives rare details about Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry split

Miranda Kerr has recently given rare details about her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom's, relationship with his ex-fiancée, Katy Perry.

While appearing for an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie O Show, she candidly talked about her meet-up with the ex-couple.

Referring to the 5th birthday of Bloom and Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the Australian model said, “I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy's birthday.”

Sharing about her bond with her ex-husband’s family, she continued, “We're one big, happy family, Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously.”

Revealing how they are handling parenting after their split, Kerr told the host, “Like, the needs of the child always has to come first, And it needs to be harmonious. And you know what?"

Before concluding, the 42-year-old model shared, “They’re going to be in your life for the rest of your life. Because they have a child together, so you just be peaceful, I mean, in my opinion.”

For those unversed, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry officially split in June 2025, after a 7-year-long relationship. The ex-couple welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

In June, the former couple released the joint statement of their separation, which read as, “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” it concluded.