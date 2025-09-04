Michelle Williams stuns in major red carpet appearance

Michelle Williams returned to the red carpet on Wednesday evening, marking her first public appearance since welcoming her fourth child via surrogate.

The 44-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum attended a special screening of Hamilton at New York’s Delacorte Theater alongside her husband, director Thomas Kail.

According to Daily Mail, the couple, who married in 2020, coordinated in elegant looks, with Williams dazzling in a long, off-the-shoulder polka dot gown featuring a sequined black bodice and flowing skirt, while Kail looked sharp in a classic black suit and white shirt.

Moreover, the actress accessorized with a statement silver seashell pendant and black open-toe sandals.

She wore her blonde hair parted down the middle and slicked back, complementing the style with red lipstick and soft bronze eyeshadow.

Additionally, Williams was joined at the event by her longtime friend and Dawson’s Creek co-star Busy Philipps, who turned heads in a metallic silver floor-length gown.

As per the outlet, the appearance came just weeks after Williams revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and Kail had recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

During the interview, she publicly thanked her surrogate, Christine, calling her “the miracle” behind their new addition.

Furthermore, Williams and Kail share two young children together, including five-year-old son Hart, while the actress is also mom to 19-year-old Matilda, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

Reflecting on life as a mother of four, Williams admitted she’s still learning how to balance her busy Hollywood career with raising her family.

As per the publication, she said, “Everything’s good and under control. I’m the adult. I’m trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance.”