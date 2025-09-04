Julia Garner gives latest update about Madonna biopic

 
September 04, 2025

Julia Garner has provided an exciting production update about the Madonna biopic.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, she candidly discussed that the movie is in an early stage of development.

“I can’t say too much about it, but yes, it’s a work in progress,” the Weapons actress began.

Sharing her favourite songs of Madonna, she told the outlet, “I love ‘Borderline,’ that’s probably my favorite. I also love ‘Papa Don’t Preach.’ I love ‘Burning Up.’ I love Confessions on a Dance Floor. I grew up with that album. Obviously ‘Vogue,’ and ‘Ray of Light.'”

“I love all of Madonna basically is what I’m trying to say, But definitely, I think ‘Borderline’ and ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ are probably my two favorite Madonna songs. And I just love Madonna’s voice on ‘Papa Don’t Preach.’ There’s a lot of emotions in that song and I love that,” Garner added.

For those unversed, the production of the biopic was paused primarily to allow Madonna, who is writing and directing the movie, to focus on the 2023 Celebration Tour.

Previously, the 31-year-old actress dished on the challenges that she faced while auditioning for the movie.

“I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!” she admitted on Smartless podcast.

“OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you,'” Julia Garner added before signing off.

