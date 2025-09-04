David Beckham gets son's support for his biggest fashion move

David Beckham, son Romeo twin in stylish new eyewear line

David Beckham has made a major fashion career move and received support from his son.

The former footballer launched his Fall/Winter 2025 eyewear collection with a striking new campaign shot in Marrakech. In the promo shared, David showcased his brooding model poses in a series of shots in Marrakech.

“From Morocco to your everyday — explore the new FW25 collection. Bold, versatile, timeless. #DBEyewear,” the caption read.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one calling it “Very stylish.”

Meanwhile another noted, “David! I loveeeee your glasses!!! I sell them in New Zealand.”

Notably, David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham also joined his dad's style in a coordinated shoot. Earlier, the InterMiami owner also shared Romeo posing in the glasses from the latest eyewear collection, stating, "Romeo wins."

This comes after Beckham spent much of their summer traveling across Europe together.

However, David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham was notably missing from their vacation due to an ongoing rift.

David Beckham and Victoria share four children together: three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and a sister Harper Beckham.