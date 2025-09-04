 
Geo News

James Gunn clears confusion on next 'Superman' status

James Gunn's response comes before the recent 'Man of Tomorrow' announcement

By
Hassan Sohail
|

September 04, 2025

James Gunn rules out new Superman as a sequel
James Gunn rules out new 'Superman' as a sequel

Recently, James Gunn announced David Corenswet is returning as Superman in Man of Tomorrow, which will be out on July 9, 2027.

Many have announced that the next movie is a sequel; however, the DC co-head has now clarified that this is not the case.

The clarification comes in a response to a question a fan asked the director on social media.

The fan's question read, "I'm a little confused right now. Is this the same movie you've talked about in the past, the one where you said Superman had a major role but wasn't exactly a sequel? Or is this a different movie, and this one is actually 'SUPERMAN 2'?"

James Gunn clears confusion on next Superman status

"Yes, yes, sorry," he responded. "This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2.'"

James' reply, which he posted last month, is in line with what he previously said that the forthcoming is not a straight sequel.

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," the filmmaker told EW. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Superman, meanwhile, became a hit for the new DC, as the Man of Steel bagged over $600 million worldwide at the box office.

Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey breaks silence on 'drug use'
Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey breaks silence on 'drug use'
Miranda Kerr sheds some light on Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry split
Miranda Kerr sheds some light on Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry split
Channing Tatum reveals he auditioned for THIS MCU character before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Channing Tatum reveals he auditioned for THIS MCU character before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Montell Jordan makes shocking revelation about his health
Montell Jordan makes shocking revelation about his health
Keanu Reeves recalls major injury while filming 'Good Fortune'
Keanu Reeves recalls major injury while filming 'Good Fortune'
Drake responds to rumors of having 'fake abs'
Drake responds to rumors of having 'fake abs'
Jack Osbourne recalls moment he learned his dad Ozzy died
Jack Osbourne recalls moment he learned his dad Ozzy died
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos considering new dog after Shih Tzu's euthanasia
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos considering new dog after Shih Tzu's euthanasia