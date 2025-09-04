James Gunn clears confusion on next 'Superman' status

James Gunn rules out new 'Superman' as a sequel

Recently, James Gunn announced David Corenswet is returning as Superman in Man of Tomorrow, which will be out on July 9, 2027.



Many have announced that the next movie is a sequel; however, the DC co-head has now clarified that this is not the case.

The clarification comes in a response to a question a fan asked the director on social media.

The fan's question read, "I'm a little confused right now. Is this the same movie you've talked about in the past, the one where you said Superman had a major role but wasn't exactly a sequel? Or is this a different movie, and this one is actually 'SUPERMAN 2'?"

"Yes, yes, sorry," he responded. "This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2.'"

James' reply, which he posted last month, is in line with what he previously said that the forthcoming is not a straight sequel.

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," the filmmaker told EW. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Superman, meanwhile, became a hit for the new DC, as the Man of Steel bagged over $600 million worldwide at the box office.