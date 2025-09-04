Julia Garner shares 5 favourite songs of Madonna

Julia Garner raves about Madonna's songs

Julia Garner, in her words, is a big fan of pop icon Madonna. She gave an example by sharing her favourite songs from the Grammy winner.



During a chat with W Magazine, the Ozark star shared at least five tracks. “I love ‘Borderline,’ that’s probably my favorite. I also love ‘Papa Don’t Preach.’ I love ‘Burning Up.’"

She also shared the 67-year-old's favourite album, "I love Confessions on a Dance Floor. I grew up with that album. Obviously ‘Vogue,’ and ‘Ray of Light.'”

The Marvel star continued, “I love all of Madonna basically is what I’m trying to say, But definitely, I think ‘Borderline’ and ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ are probably my two favorite Madonna songs."

"And I just love Madonna’s voice on ‘Papa Don’t Preach.’ There’s a lot of emotions in that song and I love that,” she noted.

Julia, who will play the megastar in the upcoming biopic, teased an update on the film's progress after a pause in the filming.

“I can’t say too much about it, but yes, it’s a work in progress,” the 31-year-old said.

The pause, reports said, was due to Madonna's 2023 Celebration Tour, which was making it difficult for her to manage the film, as she served as both director and writer on the biopic.

Besides Julia, it's unclear who else will star in the movie, as details about the plot and release date are scant.