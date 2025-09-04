Queen Camilla takes on solo tour for a cause dear to Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla takes on a project close to Kate Middleton’s heart

Queen Camilla has just undertaken a solo engagement to a project that has been a beloved focal point of Kate Middleton’s life’s work as a royal.

The event in question was held at the newly opened Artplay Pavilion and Sculpture Garden at Dulwich Picture Gallery.

The Royal Family released a video snippet of the entire event, where young children could be seen at the ribbon cutting ceremony, adults where seen having one-on-one conversations with the Queen, and kids were seen playing amid the art-based learning.

The post also featured an indepth caption that reads, "This morning, The Queen toured the site to see how the green spaces have been transformed to create fun art-based learning experiences for young children."

It also highlighted the fact that the space, "open since 1811, Dulwich Picture Gallery was the world’s first purpose built public art gallery - dedicated to sharing one of the greatest art collections in the world."

Check it Out Below:

What is pertinent to mention is that this cause is one supported heavily by Kate Middleton as well. She is known for her work in early childhood learning. Just last month she even launched a new film series about early childhood that she calls a “golden opportunity to “build strong foundations for future life health and happiness.”

“[These films] showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years. These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life,” the royal claimed according to Town & Country.