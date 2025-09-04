Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to embroil in ugly war over THIS

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom plunges into legal war over THIS?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are steeling themselves for a custody war over their beloved poodle after their split.

For those unaware, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter and 48-year-old Hollywood actor started dating shortly after their fight over a burger at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. They briefly ended their relationship in 2017 but ended up rekindling their romance by February 2018.

In 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day and were ready to tie the knot; however, their nuptials were delayed due to the COVID-19pandemic. In March 2020, she announced her pregnancy and gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same year in August.

Almost five years later, in July 2025, the couple confirmed their separation, stating their focus has now been shifted to co-parenting with mutual respect.

Radar Online reported that Perry and Bloom’s truce over their teacup poodle named Biggie Smalls is about to be destroyed soon in an ugly custody battle because the Troy star is brokenhearted since he was the one who brought the dog home.

"They've had a few dogs together and fostered a few, but Biggie Smalls is Orlando's dog, at least that's the way he sees it," the source revealed.

"He got the dog last year and refuses to part with him. Besides, he thinks Biggie Smalls loves him more,” they added.

"Orlando says he bathes him, takes him to the vet, and cleans up after him when he makes a mess, which isn't very often because Orlando has him trained," the insider said. "The way Orlando sees it, he does more for the dog, so he should have him."

The Unconditionally hitmaker also “loves Biggie Smalls, too, and word is she wants to keep the dog or at the very least be part of the dog's life on a part-time basis,” the source stated.

"There's no way Orlando is giving up full custody of Biggie Smalls,” the insider concluded.