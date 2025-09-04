Fashion legend Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Photo: Giorgio Armani passes away at the age of 91

Giorgio Armani has left the world mourning.

As per the latest report of TMZ, the Italian-born billionaire died peacefully at the age of 91 at home surrounded by his family on Thursday.

He was preparing a major event during Milan Fashion Week this month to celebrate 50 years of his iconic brand.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement announcing his death.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

A funeral chamber will be set up at Milan’s Armani Teatro between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private ceremony at a later date.

Armani notably did not appear at his Milan runway shows in June for the first time ever as he recovered from an undisclosed illness.

Paying tribute, fellow fashion mogul Donatella Versace shared, “The world has lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.”

Born in the small northern Italian town of Piacenza in July 1934, Armani originally set out to become a doctor.

However, a part-time job as a window dresser at a Milan department store introduced him to fashion, a twist of fate that would ultimately reshape the industry.

As one of the most influential designers of the 20th century, Armani is widely credited with revolutionizing red carpet style and redefining modern elegance.