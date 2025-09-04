 
Geo News

Giorgio Armani shared his biggest weakness in last interview

Giorgio Armani's sudden death was announced by his fashion house on Thursday

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 04, 2025

Here's what Giorgio Armani said in his last interview

Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, weeks before the milestone 50th Anniversary celebration of his fashion house. 

Reportedly, Armani had been preparing a major event during Milan Fashion Week this month to celebrate 50 years of his iconic brand.

In what would now be his final interview, as per the report of the Financial Times, the legendary designer offered a rare glimpse into both his vulnerabilities and unwavering discipline.

“My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything,” Armani admitted.

The designer had shown a rare break in that legendary control earlier this summer, missing three of his own fashion shows in June and July due to illness, a first in his decades-long career. 

At the time, he was rehabilitating at home, ahead of the planned anniversary celebrations, which were set to include an exhibition at the Pinacoteca di Brera, the first-ever fashion-focused showcase at the prestigious Milan museum, conveniently located near Armani’s own apartment in the city center.

“I oversaw every aspect of the show remotely via video link, from the fittings to the sequence and the make-up,” Armani explained. 

He went on to add, “Everything you will see has been done under my direction and carries my approval.”

He reportedly even called in to scold staff about the late start of his Emporio Armani menswear show. 

It was, in many ways, a testament to what Armani himself identified as his greatest strength. 

“The ability to believe in my ideas and the determination — sometimes the stubbornness — to carry them through,” he remarked about his secret key to success. 

