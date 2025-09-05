When King Charles was pestered over phone call by stranger

King Charles’ private number was once mistaken for a takeaway shop, says an ex-Royal staffer.

His Majesty’s consistently received calls from an unknown number asked for a Chinese takeaway, quips former Royal butler Grant Harrold at the launch of his new book, ‘The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service.’

"I remember once somebody got hold of the King's private phone and they phoned him up thinking he was a Chinese takeaway," the 47-year-old revealed.

"They put in an order, trying to get a Chinese. He just said, 'I'm not a Chinese takeaway, you've got the wrong number.' But they kept phoning him back," Grant shared. "Eventually, he had to get us to speak to them and say, 'This is the wrong number'."

Grant then went on to recall the time the King’s younger son, Prince Harry, invited him for a takeaway meal.

"I declined, but I sat down with them while they had it, just informally," he told Slingo. "It was really fun, and I thought, this is obviously how they've been brought up."