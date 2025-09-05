 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate tease remarkable ideas kids shared during museum trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a joint visit to London's Natural History Museum

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 05, 2025

Prince William, Kate reveal unexpected way kids are connecting with nature

Prince William and Kate Middleton spark intrigue with her take on children’s green projects.

On Friday. September 4, the royal couple made a joint appearance at London's Natural History Museum, and shared some insights to their official joint account on Instagram.

The Prince and princess of Wales dropped a surprising takeaway from their rainy museum visit, praising children of National Education Park Programme for their inspiring ideas on green projects which will be beneficial for both nature and their community.

"Exploring how the @natural_history_museum is using environmental education with storytelling and hands-on science to engage children with the natural world," they wrote in the caption of the post that has garnered 17,000+ likes.

"The National Education Park Programme is inspiring young people to connect with nature, and to create more green spaces and habitats that benefit both wildlife and their community," they added.

Along with the caption, a montage video of William and Kate's visit to the museum was also shared, featuring the glimpses of "Visions of Nature- a mixed reality experience."

In the video the royal couple can be seen interacting with students of the National Education Park Programme as well as enjoying their visit with a surprise cameo of mother nature.

