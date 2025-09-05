Dylan Efron shares how Zac Efron reacted to his new gig

Photo: Dylan Efron reveals Zac Efron advice ahead of new gig

Dylan Efron has reportedly bagged a new gig and his family has been cheering for him.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, Efron has been getting plenty of love from his entire family, including big brother Zac Efron, as he steps onto the ballroom floor for Dancing With the Stars season 34.

“My dad is super excited,” Dylan, 33, told the outlet.

He went on to add, “He has little kids, four and five. They’re all super excited. My mom was honestly just shocked. She’s just like, ‘Where’d this come from?’"

"My brother is supportive,” he said of Zac.

According to Dylan, the 37-year-old even shared some encouragement based on his own experience as an audience member years ago.

“He’s like, ‘The best part is going to be those live shows,’” Dylan recalled.

“He was saying, like, it’s such a good feeling.”

When asked whether the whole family would be cheering him on in person, Dylan teased, “We’ll see.”

As for whether there might be a wink to High School Musical in one of his performances, Dylan was quick to shut it down.

“No,” he said, while his pro dance partner Daniella Karagach, 32, chimed in, “We’re standing our own. We’re going to do our own thing.”

The filmmaker, who previously competed on The Traitors season 3, and won alongside Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania and Ivar Mountbatten, also admitted that the ballroom has been a whole new challenge.

“This is way worse, because this is the round table but I’m dancing,” Dylan joked.

“All I had to do is raise my hand at that one. This one’s like, get up on the table and dance,” he said before moving to a new topic.