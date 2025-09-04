Jack Osbourne opens up about his father Ozzy's death: Report

Jack Osbourne has spoken candidly about the heartbreaking moment he learned his father, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, had died.

In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, September 3, the 39-year-old reality star recalled being woken by a knock at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of July 22, the day the Black Sabbath frontman passed away at Harefield Hospital in west London at the age of 76, according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

In regards to this, Jack shared, “Someone who has worked for my family for probably 30 years was knocking on my door, and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed.”

Moreover, Jack said he was overwhelmed with “sadness” and “pain,” but also comforted by the thought that Ozzy was no longer suffering.

In regards to this, he said, “I wish he was still here … but he was having a rough go, and I think people saw that at the show,” while referencing the singer’s final Black Sabbath concert on July 5 in Birmingham.

According to People, the father of four revealed that he flew to England later that day, arriving just as news of Ozzy’s death broke worldwide.

Additionally, Jack said, “So many people reaching out," while admitting that he felt “grateful” to be on a plane at the time, receiving only texts rather than calls.

Furthermore, he described the global outpouring of love as both “overwhelming” and “validating.” “My dad was a special guy. He meant a lot to a lot of people … He was loved so much. A lot of people are going to miss him,” Jack said.

As per the outlet, Jack also shared that he and his family had spent a week at Ozzy’s home in the weeks before his death — a visit he now treasures.

He said, “I’ve never been so grateful for my kids to have the stomach flu as I am today,” while explaining their cancelled holiday led them to stay close to Ozzy.

Ozzy, who had battled Parkinson’s disease since 2003, was surrounded by his family — including wife Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and his older children from previous relationships — when he passed.