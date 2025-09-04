Rihanna flaunts baby bump during rare outing in Los Angeles

Rihanna put her baby bump on display as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, keeping it casual in baggy ripped jeans and a cropped striped T-shirt.

The 37-year-old singer, who is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, completed the laid-back look with oversized sunglasses, a pearl necklace, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

According to Daily Mail, Rihanna and Rocky, who already share sons RZA and Riot, revealed they were expanding their family at the Met Gala in May.

The pop star later told Entertainment Tonight that she was feeling “shockingly okay and not too overwhelmed” during her pregnancy and confirmed she’s continuing to work on her long-awaited ninth studio album.

Rihanna also teased that fans can expect progress on her ninth studio album, confirming, “I can sing!”