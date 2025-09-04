Hailey Bieber stuns at her brand's launch in New York City

Hailey Bieber made a glamorous appearance in New York City on Thursday morning to mark a major milestone for her skincare brand, Rhode.

The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur hosted a special event in Times Square as Rhode officially launched in Sephora stores across the U.S. and Canada.

According to Daily Mail, she was dressed in a pale beige miniskirt with a matching low-cut top, which she paired with champagne sling-back heels, narrow sunglasses, and a touch of sparkling jewelry.

Moreover, the supermodel posed in front of a large Rhode-branded backdrop and even stepped into a pink Rhode booth, delighting fans who gathered behind barriers along the street.

Security was on hand to manage the enthusiastic crowd.

In regards to this, Bieber said in a statement, “This has been my goal since day one — to bring Rhode to as many people as possible, however they prefer to shop. Sephora, with its global footprint, was the perfect partner to help bring my vision to life.”

Additionally, the Sephora launch marks Rhode’s first entry into retail after being available exclusively online since its 2022 debut.

The partnership is already being hailed as Sephora’s biggest brand rollout in North America, following more than 2 million unique searches for Rhode products on the retailer’s website and app over the past year.

As per the outlet, the skincare line, best known for its viral Peptide Lip Treatment, will also reintroduce three previously limited-edition shades—Strawberry Glaze, Salty Tan, and Jelly Bean—as permanent offerings.

Furthermore, Rhode, recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, has quickly grown into one of the fastest-rising names in the skincare industry.

With expansion into the U.K. planned for later this year, the brand continues to build momentum on a global scale.

It is worth mentioning that Bieber, who also serves as Rhode’s Chief Creative Officer, expressed excitement about the brand’s next chapter, “Just over three years into our business, we’re thrilled to bring our core lineup of essentials to our customers where they’re already shopping.”