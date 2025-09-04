 
Anna Delvey makes surprising revelation about her weight gain

Anna Delvey admitted she was left “embarrassed” by the weight she gained during her 18-month prison stint, revealing she relied on Cheez-Its and Diet Coke while serving time

Syeda Zahra Shamil
September 04, 2025

Anna Delvey, the convicted con artist whose high-society scams inspired Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna, has revealed how her time in prison took a toll on her appearance and confidence.

While speaking to Page Six, the 34-year-old, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, said she was left feeling “embarrassed” after gaining significant weight during her 18-month incarceration. 

She explained, “The food is just the worst. I looked really, really bad when I came out of jail. I think I was at my heaviest … and I was really self-conscious.”

Moreover, Delvey described surviving on Cheez-Its and Diet Coke from vending machines, while steering clear of prison meat. 

Since her release, she says she has shed 40 pounds through daily four-mile walks, wellness treatments, and healthier eating habits, though she admitted that trying Ozempic made her feel “depressed," as per People.

Currently under house arrest in New York, Delvey continues to fight deportation proceedings while wearing an ankle monitor.

