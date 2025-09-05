 
Prince Harry truce demands for King Charles create rift

Prince Harry tough conditions to meet King Charles are creating havoc

Eleen Bukhari
September 05, 2025

Prince Harry has upset King Charles and the Royals with his undue demands ahead of meeting.

The Duke of Sussex, who is preparing to make peace with his father this September over a visit to the UK, has laid down strict rules for the truce.

Harry demands “full security” for him and his family, “press control” that will be “coordinated by Buckingham Palace” and wants wite, Meghan Markle, to be treated with “complete with bows and curtsies” in her presence.

“Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed,” a source told Shuter.

“He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises. Security and privacy are non-negotiable,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Charles “wants peace and to see his son, but these demands risk blowing open old wounds.”

“Harry’s offering reconciliation — but at a price. And that price includes the entire royal family bowing to Meghan,” a source said.

