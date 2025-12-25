Princess Lilibet receives royal-inspired Christmas gift: ‘connected’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s four-year-old daughter is getting a full run-down of her royal and British-inspired traditions during the festive season.

Even though, her elder brother, Prince Archie, six, was born in London, he didn’t live there long enough to experience the British culture and the royal traditions that are followed during the holidays.

Meghan had revealed in her Netflix holiday special that there is a tradition that she continues to follow despite her exit from the Royal family in 2020. It is a tradition commonly followed in the UK but not the US: Christmas crackers.

During one segment, Meghan is having a discussion with restaurateur and hospitality expert Will Guidara while they make the crackers and play around with some crafts.

The crackers have either a sweet treat inside, a small gift or a message. It sometimes has a paper crown for the ‘winner’ and they get to wear it for the rest of the evening.

“Living in the UK, it’s just such a big part of [the culture over there]. For Christmas holidays, for sure,” Meghan said.

“Typically, people cross arms and do it. So they sit around the table, and they all pull at the same time. It does feel really connected and sweet.”

During the conversation, she revealed how her daughter likes to be a “grown-up” so she will be getting a gift that usually is used by grown-ups for her cracker.

“Lili really likes trying to be a grown-up lady at the moment, so this is, like, a lavender roller ball.”

The children may not be celebrating the festive season with their extended royal family, but at least they would be getting a taste of the customs at their home in Montecito.