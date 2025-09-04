 
Geo News

Giorgio Armani's life's 'only regret' comes to light

Giorgio Armani reflected on one remorse just a few days before his demise

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 04, 2025

Giorgio Armani revealed what he regretted the most in his life
Giorgio Armani had opened up about the “only regret” of his life in an interview published just days ahead of his passing.

For those unaware, the acclaimed Italian fashion designer passed away at the age of 91 on September 4, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Just before his sudden demise, Armani gave an interview to the Financial Times, published on Friday, August 29, 2025, in which he revealed his “only regret in life.”

Articulating his thoughts, he said, “I don’t know if I’d use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success,” adding, “My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family.”

The founder of luxury brand Armani also shed light on what he wanted for the brand after his passing.

He explained, “My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me, such as Leo Dell’Orc [the head of men's design for the Armani Group], the members of my family and the entire working team."

“I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture,” Giorgio Armani stated at that time.

