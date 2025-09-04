Sydney Sweeney shuts down questions about recent controversy

Sydney Sweeney dismisses denim controversy questions

Recently, Sydney Sweeney appeared in the ad campaign for American Eagle. This promotion caught her in a storm in a teacup.



However, at her recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress shut down questions about the controversy, instead focusing on her latest film, Christy, which debuts at the festival.

"I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it," she says in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I’m not there to talk about jeans," the star states, adding, "The movie’s about Christy [Martin], and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

David Michôd serves as the director of the boxing biopic — about the personality — on which Sydney says, "I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

The synopsis read, "Christy tells the story of the groundbreaking professional boxer who rose to fame in the '90s, becoming one of the most prominent female athletes in the sport with 49 wins, seven losses, and three draws across her career."

Christy will be out in cinemas on September 5.