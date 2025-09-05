Justin Bieber's surprise for fans is hours away

Justin Bieber announces he will drop new album on Friday

For a few years, Justin Bieber has been away from the music scene. But last July, the pop singer released his seventh album, SWAG.



The Baby hitmaker, however, is not done yet. He has announced that he plans to release his anticipated follow-up album, SWAG II, on Friday.

It has a pink album cover, as the Grammy winner shared the photos and clips on Instagram with the caption, "Swag II midnight tonight."

The making of the new album, which is separate from SWAG, was previously reported by the source in People, indicating that he was working in a studio in Iceland.

Nevertheless, fans have long expressed concerns about Justin's mental health. Taking, perhaps, this into stock, Justin addressed his mental health on one of the 21 tracks in the album.

"And that's been a tough thing for me recently," the musician crooned in Therapy Session.

"It's feelin' like, you know, I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do really publicly."

"And so people are always askin' if I'm okay. And that starts to really weigh on mе," he sang.

SWAG II will drop at midnight.