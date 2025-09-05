Kim Kardashian limits Kanye West's relationship with kids?

Photo: Kanye West has limited access to his, Kim Kardashian's kids: Source

Kanye West's strained co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian is reportedly weighing heavily on the rapper as he navigates life with wife Bianca Censori.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the singer has been pushing Bianca Censori for a baby because he cannot gain unrestricted to his four kids whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye is especially keen to start a family, as he has a limited relationship with the kids he has with Kim,” North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, 6, claimed an insider close to the controversial artist.

While Kanye is pushing to expand his family with Bianca, she is said to be pumping the brakes.

“Bianca wants to keep having a baby at bay, saying it will happen in time but not now because she’s focusing on her career,” the source shared.

“She wants the timing to be right when they’re more settled, but Kanye’s pushing hard. He won’t take no for an answer.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s lavish spending on their four children has reportedly added fuel to Kanye’s frustrations.

The 43-year-old reality star, with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, often spares no expense for her kids, something insiders claim drives Kanye “crazy.”

In July, Kim whisked North and her friends away to Mexico on a private jet for her 12th birthday.

The source added, “Kanye can’t keep pace with Kim financially, and it drives him crazy. It’s a blow to his pride — and a tug to his neck in legal bills.”

And while North is said to still admire her father, sources claim she’s becoming increasingly aware of the stark differences between her parents.

“North admires her dad, but she thinks her mom is better and richer,” the insider explained, calling it “the painful reason” the rapper has grown “so bitter and jealous.”