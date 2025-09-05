Kylie Kelce feels 'weird' ahead of daughter Wyatt's major milestone

Kylie Kelce 'still not sure' about daughter Wyatt's new chapter

Kylie Kelce recently opened up about her feelings as her daughter Wyatt is starting Kindergarten.

On the Thursday, September 4 episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old mother of four daughters shed light on her mixed emotions and revealed how she is gearing up for her eldest daughter Wyatt’s first day of Kindergarten.

Articulating her thoughts, Kylie said, “Officially a mom of a kindergartener. I’m still not sure I’m okay with that.”

“You know what’s f**** up? My baby is suddenly old enough to be a Kindergartener. Oh my god. No. Oh, I don’t like calling her a baby and then saying she’s going to Kindergarten,” she admitted.

For the unversed, Kylie shares her four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, with husband Jason Kelce, brother of NFL star Travis Kelce.

The podcaster went on to confess she is “not feeling great about it. It makes me sad. I swear she just came out, so it’s kind of weird to send her to school, like, officially.”

In addition, Kylie presumed she would not shed a tear while dropping Wyatt to school but it would be impossible for her to control tears afterwards.

“Will I cry driving home from drop-off? Yes. I can almost guarantee that,” she quipped and mentioned that her five-year-old is “so excited” for her first day at school.

“I’m so excited for her because she’s excited. But also, no. She’s excited to eat lunch at school, and I think she’s just excited to eat lunch with her friends. She’s such a little social butterfly. She loves being around kids her own age. She loves playing. She’s built for that. So I’ll just be over here, sad. It’s very, very sad,” Kylie Kelce explained.