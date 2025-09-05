 
Another rapper says JAY-Z is set to 'shake' fans

JAY-Z so far has not broken the silence on these swirling rumours

September 05, 2025

New album of JAY-Z on the cards?
4:44 is the last album JAY-Z released, which was released in 2017. But he may be on his way to share another one now.

This is what Cash Cobain claimed in his appearance at Billboard Unfiltered Live.

“I heard JAY-Z about to drop some shit that’s gonna shake the world. That’s what I heard. That’s gonna shake the world," he said, airing rumours that have recently been swirling.

Cash, who recently collaborated with Justin Bieber on his latest album Swag, did not share whether he had been involved with the Grammy winner on his rumoured album.

But the music producer is not the first musician from the industry to touch on the possibility of Jay-Z working on a new album.

This was Memphis Bleek, a long-time rap music legend's collaborator on the Drink Champs podcast, who said, “I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my *****, they went stupid."

“I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens," he noted.

Despite these rumours, Jay-Z has not addressed them yet.

