Demi Moore pays tribute to 'true legend' Giorgio Armani

Demi Moore pays homage to 'true legend' Giorgio Armani

Demi Moore is mourning the loss of acclaimed fashion icon, Giorgio Armani.

The 62-year-old actress took to her Instagram on September 4, to express her grief at the passing of the Italian fashion designer.

For the unversed, Giorgio passed away at the age of 91 on September 4, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

In the sad post, Moore shared a heartwarming throwback video of hugging Armani along with several snaps with the deceased soul.

"So deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true legend, Giorgio Armani," she began in the caption.

Saying thanks to Armani, Moore noted, "I am beyond thankful for the time we spent working so closely together this past year on one-of-a-kind, Privé designs for Cannes, Golden Globes and Oscars. He helped bring Elisabeth’s sparkle to life.

"I am eternally grateful. We will miss you dearly Mr. Armani," she ended her tribute with a white pigeon and a heart emojis.

The news of Armani's sudden death came just a few days after he gave an interview to Financial Times, published on Friday, August 29, 2025, in which he talked about his “only regret in life.”

“I don’t know if I’d use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success,” he said, adding, “My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family.”