Sweeney spills on shocking reality behind new boxing movie

Sydney Sweeney revealed what makes her Christy Martin role so intense

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Sydney Sweeney went full force for her upcoming boxing role, revealing she did not use any stunt doubles.

In a recent chat with Variety, the 27-year-old actress opened up about portraying the real-life boxer Christy Martin in new film, Christy, during the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Euphoria star insisted that all the punches in the new boxing film are 'real', not fake hitting or stunt doubles.

“Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force,” Sweeney told the outlet.

“I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits," she continued.

Sharing her thoughts on the boxer's life, Sweeney admitted she was surprised that her "story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

Moreover, in order to prepare for her role as the real life boxer, Sweeney practiced boxing for almost three months straight though she practiced combat sports as a teenager.

"My stances and a lot of my technique is different than boxing," Sweeney noted of her past experience in jujitsu, grappling and kickboxing. "You square up differently, and of course you don’t get brought to the ground — everything’s on your feet."

The theatrical release date of Christy is yet to be unveiled.

