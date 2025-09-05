Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spill their engagement news to friends first?

Who did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce tell first about their engagement?

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce’s pals did have the benefits.

The Grammy winner and the NFL star’s close friends were already aware of their engagement right after the proposal took place, as per People.

A source privy to the outlet said, “Taylor and Travis’ friends are thrilled for them, and a lot of them found out about the engagement right after it happened.”

Keeping the big news under wraps was a hard task but they tried their best.

"Keeping it quiet wasn’t easy, but now that it’s out, everyone’s just excited,” the tattler added.

The Lover singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end publicly announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram, uploaded on August 26.

The post that garnered 36 million likes until now, making it one of the most liked posts of the picture-sharing site, showed flower-filled proposal arranged by Travis in the garden of his house

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

The proposal came two years after the couple began dating in 2025 summer.