Lily Collins hails husband's ‘incredible' support amid motherhood challenges

Lily Collins calls husband her anchor during motherhood struggles

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell are still going strong after four years of marriage and after the actress's struggles of being a mom.

The Emily In Paris star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 4 to mark her 4th wedding anniversary with McDowell, along with their wedding snap and a photo with their daughter on a beach side.

In the celebratory post, Collins posted a heartfelt note for her husband for his support during her journey as a mother, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Tove Jane McDowell, back in January via surrogacy.

“Four years ago I married my best friend, and today, we not only have our steadfast buddy @redforddog but our newest and most magical bestie T,” Collins wrote, referring to their daughter. "I cannot express how lucky I feel to be yours every single day."

“Thank you for being the most incredible dad, wonderful husband, supportive partner, and inspiring other half. You go above and beyond in our family — it’s the big picture things but it’s really, most importantly, the daily little things you do that blow my mind,” she gushed over McDowell.

“I couldn’t have worked, let alone functioned, these past few months without you stepping in and up as you have. With the highs and lows, your steadfast love gets me through and I never could have imagined a life or partnership like ours. To think it’s just the beginning, grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it. I love you beyond,” she added.