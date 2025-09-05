Selma Hayek pens heartfelt note for the great Giorgio Armani

Selma pays touching tribute to late Giorgio Armani

Selma Hayek is paying tribute to the 'beloved' Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 4, to pen a touching note in memory of Armani, who made her "first Oscars gown."

In the obituary post, the Frida star shared her snaps of her first Academy Awards ceremony she attended wearing an Armani dress.

"Beloved by so many, the great Giorgio Armani continues his legacy in a different realm," she began her tribute.

Hayek went on to say, "I had the privilege to be taken under his wing and experience first hand his kindness, generosity, elegance, and his ability to elevate anyone who crossed his path."

"He made my first Oscars gown, and gifted me the joy of my first fashion show in Milan, she recalled.

"Arrivederci, Giorgio, the power of your spirit and artistry will linger forever," Hayek ended her tribute for the deceased soul.

For the unversed, Giorgio passed away at the age of 91 on September 4, 2025, in Milan, Italy.