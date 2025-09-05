Kelly Clarkson posts emotional message after Brandon Blackstock's passing

Kelly Clarkson is back on social media nearly one month after the tragic death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The 43-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and reflected on her American Idol win in 2002.

“To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you. Winning ‘American Idol’ changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years,” Kelly captioned the post, sharing a throwback picture from the season 1 finale episode.

“It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always," the Because of You added.

The Instagram post comes nearly one month after the death of ex-husband, Brandon.

The music manager breathed his last on August 7, at the age of 48, after a year-long battle with cancer.

A day earlier, the TV host had canceled her August Las Vegas shows amid Brandon's illness.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” she penned on her Instagram at that time.