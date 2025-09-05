TikTok star Haley Kalil breaks silence on dating rumors with Austin Butler

Haley Kalil addresses dating rumors with Austin Butler

TikTok star Haley Kalil has shut down the rumors of dating the actor Austin Butler.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, the American influencer confirmed that she and the Dune 2 star are not dating.

Rumors of Haley and Austin's dating surfaced after she was misidentified as the mystery woman spotted alongside the Elvis actor in a TikTok clip posted this week.

The 34-year-old actor was seen dining with an unidentified woman on a sunny balcony, who some claimed was TikToker Haley.

Now, Haley denied the rumors of dating Austin.

“It’s not me, but I wish it was. Austin, my DMs are open,” the model told the outlet.

For those unversed, Haley was previously married to NFL player Matt Kalil. She filed for divorce from the professional player in 2022.

On the other side, Austin recently called it quits with model Kaia Gerber after three years of dating.

Prior to his romance with Kaia, the Caught Stealing actor was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens—the former couple dated each other between 2011 and 2019.

In 2024, in an interview with Esquire, Austin said that he felt "so much love and care for" Vanessa despite their split.