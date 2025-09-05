Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks premiere 'John Candy' documentary

Ryan Reynolds turned heads on Thursday evening as he hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of John Candy: I Like Me.

The 48-year-old Deadpool star, who produced the film, was joined by director Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, for the star-studded debut.

Reynolds looked stylish in a brown corduroy suit layered over a vintage Canada T-shirt, completing the look with brown-and-white loafers.

According to Daily Mail, he was accompanied by his mother, Tammy Reynolds, who flashed a smile in a black-and-white polka dot ensemble paired with silver platform shoes.

Moreover, Colin Hanks revealed a different appearance from his usual clean-cut image, sporting a bushy salt-and-pepper beard, slim frame, and retro browline glasses.

He opted for a navy suit and gray button-down shirt for the premiere.

Eugene Levy, a longtime collaborator of Candy’s, was also in attendance, lending support to the tribute.

Speaking to the TIFF audience, Hanks said the Canadian premiere was a natural choice, “We had numerous conversations with various people about where would the dream place be to premiere this movie, and the truth is the answer resides in the lyrics of John’s favorite song: Oh Canada, Our Home and Native Land.”

Reynolds paid tribute to Candy, who died in 1994, calling him “the greatest, most beautiful man that I never met,” adding, “I’ve been obsessed with him for a very long time. My goddamn suit is covered in John tonight.”

The documentary, acquired by Amazon Prime Video, was made with the support of Candy’s widow, Rosemary Margaret Hobor, and their children, Jennifer and Chris.

It features never-before-seen home videos, family archives, and interviews, offering a rare glimpse into Candy’s life off-screen.