Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to fashion designer Giorgio Armani's death

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani breathed his last on September 4 at the age of 91

September 05, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to fashion designer Giorgio Armani after his death 

Leonardo DiCaprio paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani following his death.

For those unversed, Giorgio breathed his last on Thursday, September 4, at the age of 91. His fashion house officially announced the Italian fashion legend's death on social media.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” a statement posted to its Instagram handle read.

“Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects," the statement continued.

“But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love," the fashion company said in its statement.

Following the devastating news of Giorgio's passing, the Titanic actor Leonardo took to his social media handle to express his deepest sorrow.

“Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius," penned The Wolf of Wall Street star.

"He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come,” added Leonardo.

