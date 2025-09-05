Justin Bieber praised as 'supportive husband' to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber wins hearts as he celebrates wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has received praise from fans as he showed his support for wife Hailey.

After Hailey announced her premium Rhode products at Sephora, the Baby singer celebrated his wife’s big milestone on Instagram.

Taking to his official social media account on Thursday, Justin shared a photo of Hailey taken at her newly-launched Sephora store.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, hailing the singer for showing support for his wife.

“We love a supportive husband!!!” one user wrote. Another added, “That's my baby She is iconic,” referring to lyrics of Justin’s song.

The third user added, “Go baby go baby go baby go baby gooooooo.”

On the other hand, Justin also announced his plans to release a follow-up album to his surprise album SWAG. On Friday, he will release SWAG II.

“WHAT A SPECIAL DAY FOR THE BIEBER FAMILY,” a user commented. Another stated, “I love how she launched in Sephora today and he said fuck that ima announce an album ahahahah.”

For those unaware, Hailey launched Rhode in 2020 and she sold it to e.l.f Beauty in May 2025. However, the model will remain its Chief Creative Officer.

Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child together Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.