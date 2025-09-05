Justin Bieber expands his surprise album series

Justin Bieber shocks fans with surprise 'SWAG II' release

Justin Bieber surprised fans once again with the release of a follow-up album after Swag.

In less than 24 hours after the announcement of the album Swag II, the Baby singer released the 23-track project.

The new record features collaborations with Tems, Bakar, Hurricane Chris, Lil B and Eddie Benjamin.

On Instagram, Justin dropped a series of posts announcing the release of the album on YouTube Music, Amazon and Spotify.

There was a brief delay in the release of the album, which Justin addressed on the social media stating, "I’m sorry for the wait their telling me any second."

"Me waiting with u… not sure wut the fuckkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh," he added.

On the other hand, billboards prompting SWAG II popped up in London and banners were spotted in West Hollywood.

It is worth mentioning that Swag debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking Justin's biggest streaming week to date.

Now, Justin Bieber has expanded to a combined 44 tracks between both albums.