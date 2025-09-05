Justin Bieber displays surprising new look post new album release

Justin Bieber unveiled a striking new look on Thursday in Los Angeles, just hours before dropping his latest album.

The 31-year-old pop star was photographed leaving the Jim Henson studio in the passenger seat of a black Denali, sporting a full bushy beard paired with a closely shaved head.

He accessorized his edgy appearance with silver-framed sunglasses, a gold earring, a nose piercing, and a green star-shaped acne sticker on his forehead.

According to Daily Mail, Bieber’s outing came on the same day he announced the release of his eighth studio album, Swag II, which arrives at midnight.

Moreover, the announcement followed weeks of speculation after promotional billboards appeared in cities including London, Shanghai, Seoul, and New York.

Additionally, the project came less than two months after Bieber’s surprise album Swag, which was released on July 11 to critical acclaim.

The new album’s pink cover features the title Swag II in bold lettering alongside a parental advisory label.

As per the outlet, it also includes a family photo of Bieber with his wife Hailey and their one-year-old son, Jack Blues.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber was across the country in New York City, celebrating the U.S. and Canadian launch of her Rhode skincare line at Sephora.

She attended the Rhode x Sephora event at The Twenty Two Hotel, where she turned heads in a sleek all-black outfit consisting of a leather jacket and skintight dress.

Later, Rhode shared an image of Hailey in a strapless black gown to mark the milestone.

Bieber’s recent music has leaned into his personal life, with Swag exploring themes of love, struggles, and commitment.

Several tracks referenced his marriage to Hailey and their journey as new parents.

On Instagram, Hailey clapped back at ongoing speculation about their relationship, posting a photo of a Times Square billboard promoting Swag II with the caption: “Is it finally clocking to you f****** losers?”

The couple, who married in 2018, recently celebrated their son’s first birthday on August 22.

While they have chosen to keep Jack’s face private, he made a brief appearance in Bieber’s music visualizer for the track Yukon last month.

Swag II drops worldwide tonight at midnight.