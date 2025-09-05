Travis Kelce playfully jokes about engagement to Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce couldn’t resist making light of his engagement to Taylor Swift while speaking at a press conference in Brazil on Thursday, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL season opener.

The 35-year-old tight end, who has three Super Bowl rings to his name, quipped, “I got one more ring from it… well, two if we’re counting the first Super Bowl.”

Kelce went on to reflect on how his relationship with Swift has changed his life since they began dating in 2023.

In regards to this, he said, “Ever since I’ve been dating Taylor, life has been fun… it’s been exciting. Obviously a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I’m living life. Living on a high, I guess.”

The couple announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post featuring a series of romantic photos in a garden setting, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Earlier this week, Kelce spoke about the proposal on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, confirming he had been eager to share the news.

Additionally, he said, “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with,” while admitting the next step — wedding planning — is already on his mind.

Furthermore, Swifties were quick to celebrate the news, which comes just weeks before Kelce returns to the field and Swift resumes the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.