Lady Gaga, Tim Burton join forces for spooky new 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga has teamed up with filmmaker Tim Burton for The Dead Dance, a haunting new music video created for Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

The pop superstar marked her first creative collaboration with Burton producing the video alongside Michael Polansky and Natalie Testa.

According to Daily Mail, the project coincides with Gaga’s guest appearance in the second half of Wednesday season two, in which she plays Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore teacher from the 1960s with psychic powers.

Moreover, shot on Mexico’s eerie Isla de las Muñecas, known as the Island of the Dolls, the video features Gaga surrounded by baby dolls before breaking into her signature “dead dance,” which awakens them.

Masked dancers join her as the scene shifts from day to night, blending black-and-white visuals with bursts of vibrant color.

Gaga explained, “The inspiration for The Dead Dance was a breakup … but it’s also about finding joy with your friends after something tough.”

Early reviews have hailed the track as both “haunting” and a “dance-ready electro-pop banger,” drawing comparisons to 1980s synth beats and even Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Costume designer Colleen Atwood and choreographer Parris Goebel brought Burton’s gothic vision to life in the chilling, theatrical production.

Furthermore, the release dropped September 3, aligning with the much-anticipated continuation of Wednesday, further cementing Gaga’s place at the intersection of pop spectacle and gothic storytelling.