Kylie Kelce finally reacts to brother-in-law Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's engagement

September 05, 2025

Kylie Kelce has spoken out on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news and even revealed what her four daughters had to say about it.

On the Friday, September 5 episode of Good Morning America, the 33-year-old American podcaster and mother of four daughters celebrated the engagement of her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, to pop icon Taylor Swift.

Kylie, who shares her four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, with husband Jason Kelce, shared what her girls' thoughts about having Swift as an aunt.

She said, "The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav.”

Notably, the interview was shown on GMA’s Play of the Day segment, which featured the Philadelphia Eagles’ first game of the 2025 NFL season.

Kylie went to the game and spent time with a 5-year-old boy named Billy, who she met through the Eagles Autism Foundation, and she brought him onto the field for a special experience.

"The Eagles organization is synonymous with Eagles Autism Foundation and the work that they're doing. Putting funds behind projects that are impacting the autism community every single day," she stated.

