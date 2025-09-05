Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate details new findings

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate unveils new findings

Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly being remembered as a “rock legend.”

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, even official death certificate branded Ozzy the same.

Per the government document from the London Borough of Hillingdon, Osbourne's occupation is listed as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.”

The certificate also confirmed that the Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, from the “joint causes” of hospital cardiac arrest, “acute myocardial infarction,” and “Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction.”

Other heartbreaking details surrounding the heavy metal icon's final moments have since surfaced.

A spokesman for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter was dispatched to Osbourne's home near the village of Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England, where medical personnel cared for him for two hours before he passed away.