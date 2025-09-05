 
Geo News

John Alford lands in legal trouble over sexual assault

John Alford was charged for four counts of sexual activities with young girls

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

John Alford found guilty of sexual assault
John Alford found guilty of sexual assault

John Alford, former London’s Burning actor, has been charged guilty of sexual assault.

The 53-year-old was accused was assaulting a 14-year-old and 15-year-old girl during a party at a friend’s home, a property claimed to be in Hertfordshire, with four counts of sexual activity with the younger girl and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to the second teenager.

A jury at St Albans Crown Court convicted Alford of all charges after a week-long trial and more than 13 hours of deliberations.

Alford put his head in his hand and shouted “Wrong, I didn’t do this” as the verdicts were read out in court.

Jurors heard that the defendant, Alford, sexually assaulted the girls while they were drunk after a night out at the pub.

The former actor, who appeared in the BBC drama Grange Hill, bought some £250 worth of food, alcohol and cigarettes from a nearby petrol station in the early hours of the morning, including a bottle of vodka which the victims subsequently drank.

Alford then had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl in the garden of the home and later in a downstairs toilet, and inappropriately touched the 15-year-old girl as she lay half asleep on the living room sofa. All of the offences took place at the home of a third girl whose father was friends with John Alford.

Michelle Dockery reveals 'Downton Abbey' cast secret
Michelle Dockery reveals 'Downton Abbey' cast secret
Elle Fanning on 'cathartic' experience of starring in 'Sentimental Value'
Elle Fanning on 'cathartic' experience of starring in 'Sentimental Value'
Tom Holland reveals major mental health diagnosis
Tom Holland reveals major mental health diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis exposes traumatic medical failure amid Bruce's dementia diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis exposes traumatic medical failure amid Bruce's dementia diagnosis
Orlando Bloom gets honest about Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom gets honest about Katy Perry breakup
Tom Odell reveals lessons from Billie Eilish
Tom Odell reveals lessons from Billie Eilish
Toronto International Film Festival kicks off for 2025
Toronto International Film Festival kicks off for 2025
Wayne Rooney recalls surreal dinner with the Beckhams: Source
Wayne Rooney recalls surreal dinner with the Beckhams: Source