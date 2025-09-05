John Alford lands in legal trouble over sexual assault

John Alford found guilty of sexual assault

John Alford, former London’s Burning actor, has been charged guilty of sexual assault.

The 53-year-old was accused was assaulting a 14-year-old and 15-year-old girl during a party at a friend’s home, a property claimed to be in Hertfordshire, with four counts of sexual activity with the younger girl and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to the second teenager.

A jury at St Albans Crown Court convicted Alford of all charges after a week-long trial and more than 13 hours of deliberations.

Alford put his head in his hand and shouted “Wrong, I didn’t do this” as the verdicts were read out in court.

Jurors heard that the defendant, Alford, sexually assaulted the girls while they were drunk after a night out at the pub.

The former actor, who appeared in the BBC drama Grange Hill, bought some £250 worth of food, alcohol and cigarettes from a nearby petrol station in the early hours of the morning, including a bottle of vodka which the victims subsequently drank.

Alford then had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl in the garden of the home and later in a downstairs toilet, and inappropriately touched the 15-year-old girl as she lay half asleep on the living room sofa. All of the offences took place at the home of a third girl whose father was friends with John Alford.