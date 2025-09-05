Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's expected wedding date revealed

Photo: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to tie the knot in September: Report

Selena Gomez is walking down the aisle soon.

The songbird is tying the knot with Benny Blanco at the end of September, as per the latest findings TMZ.

An insider spilled that the celebrity couple's big day will take place in Southern California’s Montecito/Santa Barbara area.

Nonetheless, the actual venue is being kept under wraps.

Reportedly, even the wedding guests are being kept in the dark and everyone will be shuttled to the ceremony from a separate Montecito location, making the nuptials even more confidential.

“It’s the perfect finale to a whirlwind love story,” one tipster revealed, noting, “These two first started dating back in July 2023 after knowing each other professionally for years.”

Benny popped the question in December 2024 and, following his bachelor bash in Vegas and Selena’s bachelorette getaway in Mexico, the pair are now racing to the altar in less than a year.

This latest wedding scoop comes just days after Gomez, 33, shared a glimpse into a romantic boat trip with her soon-to-be husband.

The former Disney star posted a carousel of goofy and PDA-packed snaps on Instagram on September 1, showing the happy couple soaking up the love.