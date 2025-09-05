Sabrina Carpenter reaches new heights with ‘Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter achieves major music milestone with ‘Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter just bagged the biggest UK opening week for an international artist in 2025.

As Man’s Best Friend makes it to the top of the Official Albums Chart, shifting 85,500 units in its first seven days.

Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM managed 55,500 units back in March, while Sam Fender holds the overall 2025 record, with People Watching shifting 107,000 units in its opening week.

Man’s Best Friend also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the most popular record of the week on wax.

Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet, 2025’s official biggest album of the year so far is at number 8 while her 2023 LP emails i can’t send reached all-time high popularity, landing at 21.

CMAT marks a career-best with the third studio collection EURO-COUNTRY this week which is at the second spot

The singer, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, previously saw Official Albums success with the Mercury Prize-nominated 2023 work Crazymad, For Me.

It’s a fourth Top 10 LP for The Hives, as The Hives Forever Forever The Hives makes its debut and is currently on number 5.

The Swedish rock act previously saw Top 10 success with 2002’s Your New Favourite Band (7), 2004’s Tyrannosaurus Hives (7) and 2023 The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (2).

And finally, after announcing her first tour in six years, Ariana Grande’s former chart-topper, eternal sunshine, has returned to the Top 40.