Charlie Sheen makes prediction about damaged dynamic with daughter Sami

Charlie Sheen opens up about dynamic with daughter Sami

Charlie Sheen is breaking his silence over his relationship with his daughter, Sami Sheen.

"There’s some stuff going on with Sami, but we'll fix it," Charlie told People after his daughter slammed him on TikTok.

"I've got more days behind me than in front of me and that's fine," he noted.

"That's the deal we get when we show up [on Earth]," the Two and a Half Men star remarked.

He added, "But what I try to tell my kids is, 'Dude, you're going to be here so long after I'm not. So try to hang on to at least 10% of what I'm saying. I guarantee it will come in handy somewhere, I promise it.'"

Sami has shared both on TikTok and in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things that she went months without speaking to Charlie.

However, the actor is hopeful that things will work out between them, as he told Michael Strahan in a Good Morning America interview.

"As long as everybody is still in the game, there’s always a shot for a better tomorrow," he said of Sami. "I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem. I don’t know what I’m supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing."

"Her and I will work it out," he added. "It’s too valuable to let some moment destroy all of that."

Charlie Sheen shares daughters Lola, 20, and Sami with ex-wife Denise Richards. He’s also dad to 16-year-old twin sons Bob and Max, whom he shares with Brooke Mueller, and eldest daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez, 40, whom he shares with Paula Profit.