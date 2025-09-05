 
Geo News

Charlie Sheen makes prediction about damaged dynamic with daughter Sami

Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami has shared honest insight into their relationship before

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Charlie Sheen opens up about dynamic with daughter Sami
Charlie Sheen opens up about dynamic with daughter Sami

Charlie Sheen is breaking his silence over his relationship with his daughter, Sami Sheen.

"There’s some stuff going on with Sami, but we'll fix it," Charlie told People after his daughter slammed him on TikTok.

"I've got more days behind me than in front of me and that's fine," he noted.

"That's the deal we get when we show up [on Earth]," the Two and a Half Men star remarked.

He added, "But what I try to tell my kids is, 'Dude, you're going to be here so long after I'm not. So try to hang on to at least 10% of what I'm saying. I guarantee it will come in handy somewhere, I promise it.'"

Sami has shared both on TikTok and in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things that she went months without speaking to Charlie.

However, the actor is hopeful that things will work out between them, as he told Michael Strahan in a Good Morning America interview.

"As long as everybody is still in the game, there’s always a shot for a better tomorrow," he said of Sami. "I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem. I don’t know what I’m supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing."

"Her and I will work it out," he added. "It’s too valuable to let some moment destroy all of that."

Charlie Sheen shares daughters Lola, 20, and Sami with ex-wife Denise Richards. He’s also dad to 16-year-old twin sons Bob and Max, whom he shares with Brooke Mueller, and eldest daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez, 40, whom he shares with Paula Profit.

Idris Elba does not ‘have the courage' for THIS one move
Idris Elba does not ‘have the courage' for THIS one move
Sabrina Carpenter reaches new heights with ‘Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter reaches new heights with ‘Man's Best Friend'
Drew Barrymore stuns with raw revealtion on family trauma video
Drew Barrymore stuns with raw revealtion on family trauma
Macaulay Culkin recalls what he remembers the most about John Candy
Macaulay Culkin recalls what he remembers the most about John Candy
John Alford lands in legal trouble over sexual assault
John Alford lands in legal trouble over sexual assault
Kylie Kelce finally reacts to brother-in-law Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's engagement
Kylie Kelce finally reacts to brother-in-law Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's engagement
Jessica Williams gets honest about motherhood after freezing eggs
Jessica Williams gets honest about motherhood after freezing eggs
Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate details new findings
Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate details new findings