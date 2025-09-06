Reese Witherspoon marks bittersweet Hello Sunshine transition with heartfelt note

Reese Witherspoon reflects on sarah harden’s role in shaping Hello Sunshine

Reese Witherspoon got candid on Sarah Harden’s exit as Hello Sunshine CEO.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a reflective note to hail Sarah’s leadership at her media company, she founded in 2016 with the Strand Equity founder as well as the managing partner, Seth Rodsky.

As she marked the bittersweet transition at Hello Sunshine she also welcomed the new CEO Maureen Polo.

"For the past 9 years, Sarah Harden has been a constant source of guidance, support, and inspiration to me," Reese began. "Together, we built Hello Sunshine based on shared values and our passion for putting women at the center of storytelling in an ever-changing media landscape. Together with our incredibly talented team, we built a bold, innovative, and exciting company that I am so insanely proud of."

"With all the ups and downs of building a business, Sarah always remembered to put relationships first," she gushed.

The Legally Blonde star went on to welcome the new CEO, noting, "So, as Hello Sunshine moves forward into our very bright future with our new CEO, @maureenpolo, we will continue to shine a light on women’s lives with that same focus on optimism and humanity."

"Sarah, I am deeply grateful for everything you have brought into my life! #TeamSunshine," Reese concluded.