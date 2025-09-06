Dwayne Johnson admits THIS morning habit gives him unexpected peace

Dwyane Johnson shares one morning practice that makes 'huge difference'

Dwyane Johnson revealed how he anchors his mornings with peace and intention

The wrestler-turned-actor took to his Instagram account on Friday, September 5, to share an insight into his morning ritual which gives him peace and that he misses.

The Jumanji actor, who is also known by his ring name The Rock, revealed "Morning meditation & breathwork" are his secret to peace.

"Love anchoring every morning with silent intentions," he wrote in the caption along with a serene video clip of a lake.

The Smashing Machine star went on to urge that his daily practice "makes a huge difference in how I move through my days."

"I know life is busy and loud for all of us - I get it - but I highly recommend setting aside a few minutes as the sun comes up to anchor your own day," he noted.

"Intention. Peaceful mana," Johnson added.

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, Rock's The Smashing Machine's costar, Emily Blunt gushed over his 'deep' vulnerable side side, saying, “I’ve always felt this about Dwayne: there’s this well of life experience and pain and struggle and resilience and mental fortitude and deep vulnerability that has never been given space to come out."

"It must be heavy being The Rock; everyone thinks it must be pretty great, but I think it must be heavy, too – and quite a lot to uphold that infrastructure," the Devil Wears Prada star added.